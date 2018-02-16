

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $283.7 million, or $2.50 per share. This was higher than $232.8 million, or $2.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $1.90 billion. This was up from $1.88 billion last year.



The J. M. Smucker Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $283.7 Mln. vs. $232.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.9% -EPS (Q3): $2.50 vs. $2.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $2.13 -Revenue (Q3): $1.90 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.20 - $8.30



