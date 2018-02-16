

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in January, figures from the statistical office STATEC showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 1.4 percent climb in December. The measure has been rising since August 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.8 percent annually in January and utility costs went up by 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, health costs dropped 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.9 percent from December, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX