

Foresight Solar Fund Limited: Notice of Annual Results



The Company advises that it will release its Annual Results for the period 1 January 2017 to 31 December 2017 on Thursday 22 February 2018.



A conference call for analysts will be held at 9:00am on Thursday 22 February 2018. A presentation will be provided separately on the morning of the call.



To register for the call, please contact Shabnam Bashir at Citigate Dewe Rogerson at Shabnam.Bashir@citigatedr.co.uk, or by phone: +44 (0) 20 7282 2822



ENDS



For further information, please contact:



Foresight Group



Romy Abrahams RAbrahams@ForesightGroup.eu +44 (0)20 3763 6956



Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited +44 (0)20 7710 7600



Mark Bloomfield



Neil Winward



Tunga Chigovanyika



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Foresight Solar Fund Limited via GlobeNewswire



BD3QJR5R9



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX