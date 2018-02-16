

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) announced, for 2018 on a constant dollar basis, the company expects: revenue in a range of $4.16 - $4.26 billion; and adjusted EPS in the range of $1.00 - $1.20.



Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.29, compared to $0.26, prior year, an increase of 12%. Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2017 reflects an amortization charge of approximately $0.02 per share associated with an adjustment to Recall customer relationship value. Prior to the amortization adjustment, Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2017 would have been $0.31.



Total revenues, on a reported basis, for the fourth quarter of 2017 were $991 million, compared with $934 million, last year. On a constant dollar basis, total revenues grew 4.1% compared to the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX