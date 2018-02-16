

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $430.0 million, or $1.31 per share. This was up from $199.0 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.7% to $6.91 billion. This was up from $5.63 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $430.0 Mln. vs. $199.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 116.1% -EPS (Q1): $1.31 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 111.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q1): $6.91 Bln vs. $5.63 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.7%



