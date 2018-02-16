

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit came in at $334.8 million, or $0.68 per share. This was lower than $389.9 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 9.7% to $3.74 billion. This was down from $4.14 billion last year.



Newell Brands, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $334.8 Mln. vs. $389.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $3.74 Bln vs. $4.14 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -9.7%



