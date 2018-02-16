

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $107.7 million, or $2.00 per share. This was up from $80.9 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 30.9% to $934.1 million. This was up from $713.7 million last year.



WABCO Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $107.7 Mln. vs. $80.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.00 vs. $1.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.80 -Revenue (Q4): $934.1 Mln vs. $713.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 30.9%



