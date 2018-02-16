

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ITT Corporation (ITT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $57.0 million, or $0.64 per share. This was higher than $42.6 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $683.6 million. This was up from $588.4 million last year.



ITT Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $57.0 Mln. vs. $42.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $683.6 Mln vs. $588.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.85 to $3.15



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX