WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) announced, for full year 2018, the company expects: performance EPS in the range of $7.20 - $7.70; and sales in the range of $3.82 - $3.98 billion.



For the fourth-quarter, performance EPS was $2.00, up from $1.47, a year ago. Sales were $934.1 million, an increase of 30.9 percent, or up 24.3 percent in local currencies.



