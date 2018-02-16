

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.67 billion, or $0.39 per share. This was up from $1.59 billion, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 20.2% to $7.51 billion. This was down from $9.41 billion last year.



The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.67 Bln. vs. $1.59 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $7.51 Bln vs. $9.41 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -20.2%



