

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy (DTE) increased its 2018 operating EPS guidance to $5.57 - $5.99 from $5.48 - $5.88 as a result of the impacts of the passage of the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.



The company reported fourth-quarter operating earnings per share of $1.26 compared to $0.81, prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.19 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



