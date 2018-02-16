

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $300 million, or $1.00 per share. This was up from $281 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $2.18 billion. This was up from $2.17 billion last year.



Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $300 Mln. vs. $281 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.8% -EPS (Q2): $1.00 vs. $0.91 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $2.18 Bln vs. $2.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 - $3.17



