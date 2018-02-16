

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ryder System Inc. (R) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $72.7 million, or $1.37 per share. This was higher than $57.4 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $1.94 billion. This was up from $1.73 billion last year.



Ryder System Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $72.7 Mln. vs. $57.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.37 vs. $1.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.36 -Revenue (Q4): $1.94 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.83 to $0.90 Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 to $5.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX