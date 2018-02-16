

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - VF Corp. (VFC) announced, for the transition quarter ending March 31, 2018, the company expects: adjusted earnings per share to approximate $0.65, up 27 percent, including about a $0.02 contribution from the Williamson-Dickie acquisition. Excluding the Williamson-Dickie acquisition, adjusted earnings per share is expected to increase more than 20 percent due in part to changes in foreign currency. Revenue is expected to approximate $2.9 billion, up 16 percent, including about a $200 million contribution from the Williamson-Dickie acquisition. Excluding the Williamson-Dickie acquisition, revenue is expected to increase at a high single-digit rate due in part to changes in foreign currency.



Fourth-quarter earnings per share, on an adjusted basis, increased 13 percent to $1.01, including a $0.04 contribution from the Williamson-Dickie acquisition. The company noted that its fourth quarter earnings per share results include an incremental $0.06 per share ($35 million pretax) impact from additional investments to drive accelerated growth in 2018 and beyond.



Fourth-quarter revenue increased 20 percent to $3.6 billion (up 18 percent currency neutral), including a $247 million contribution from the Williamson-Dickie acquisition, which closed on October 2, 2017. Excluding the Williamson-Dickie acquisition, revenue increased 12 percent (up 10 percent currency neutral).



VF's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, payable on March 19, 2018 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2018.



