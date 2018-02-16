

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $94 million, or $0.39 per share. This was higher than $32 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.40 billion. This was up from $1.36 billion last year.



Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $94 Mln. vs. $32 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 193.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 200% -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q4): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.15



