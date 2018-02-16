

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) disclosed in a regulatory filing that Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, received $24.00 million in 2017 compensation, up 9 percent from $22.00 million in 2016.



Blankfein's 2017 compensation consisted of an annual base salary of $2 million, which remains unchanged from last year, and annual variable compensation of $22 million. Consistent with last year, 80% of this annual variable compensation (i.e., $17.60 million) was granted in the form of performance-based restricted stock units or 'PSUs', with the remainder granted in the form of cash. The PSUs tie 100% of Mr. Blankfein's annual equity-based compensation to ongoing performance metrics; these metrics remain unchanged from the PSUs granted for 2016 compensation.



In determining Mr. Blankfein's compensation, the Compensation Committee considered several factors, including that during 2017, firm delivered higher revenue and stronger pre-tax profits despite a challenging environment for our market-making businesses. In addition, the company continued to demonstrate strength across many of franchise businesses and maintained a solid financial position with respect to capital and liquidity. Over the course of the year, it announced a $5 billion growth plan that will continue to position the firm strategically for growth in the future.



