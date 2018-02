CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open lower, shares of Campbell Soup (CPB) remain firmly in negative territory in late-day trading on Friday. Campbell Soup is currently down by 3 percent after ending the previous session at its best closing level in well over a month.



Campbell Soup reported fiscal second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates, but CEO Denise Morrison called the quarter 'disappointing.'



