

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fidessa Group Plc. (FDSA.L), a trading, investment, and information solutions provider, reported Monday that its profit before tax for fiscal 2017 increased 2% to 50 million pounds from last year's 48.8 million pounds.



Earnings per share, meanwhile, dropped 1 percent to 91.7 pence from 92.3 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 54.3 million pounds, compared to 49.5 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 103.9 pence, compared to 93.7 pence in the prior year.



In 2017, Fidessa achieved revenue of 353.9 million pounds, up 7 percent from prior year's 331.9 million pounds with solid revenue growth across all regions. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth of 3% was at a similar level to 2016.



Further, the company announced a final dividend per share of 29.7 pence, up 5 percent.



Looking ahead, Chris Aspinwall, Chief Executive, said, 'Overall, we expect to see similar levels of constant currency growth in 2018 to those seen during 2017. For 2019, the increased capacity is expected to result in a greater ability to invest in further opportunities as the markets develop, or if the right opportunities are not clear, deliver an increase in margin.'



