

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - UK Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser plc (RBGLY, RB.L) reported Monday that its fiscal 2017 net income attributable to owners of the parent surged 237 percent to 6.17 billion pounds from last year's 1.83 billion pounds.



Earnings per share were 867.9 pence, up 238%.



The latest results were significantly impacted by a net tax credit of 1.42 billion pounds following US Tax Reform, and profit from discontinued operations of 2.80 billion pounds, on sale of the RB Food business.



Net income from continuing operations grew 95 percent to 3.38 billion pounds or 474.7 pence per share.



Adjusted net income was 2.31 billion pounds or 324.6 pence per share.



Profit before income tax increased to 2.50 billion pounds from prior year's 2.25 billion pounds.



Net revenue for the year increased 21 percent to 11.51 billion pounds from last year's 9.48 billion pounds. Revenues grew 15 percent at constant currency basis, while like-for-like revenue was flat.



For the fourth quarter, net revenue climbed 25 percent to 3.29 billion pounds from last year's 2.63 billion pounds. Revenues grew 29 percent at constant currency basis. Like-for-like revenue growth was 2%.



The Directors are proposing a final dividend of 97.7p per share.



Rakesh Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We returned to growth after a solid finish to the year, our acquisition of MJN is firmly on track and the creation of two business units - RB Health and RB Hygiene Home - will drive long-term growth. . For 2018 we are targeting +13-14% total revenue growth (implying +2-3% LFL revenue growth). Whilst 2018 will see some specific factors impacting margin, we reiterate our medium-term target of moderate operating margin expansion.'



