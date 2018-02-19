

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German engineering specialist Bertrandt Group (BDTG.DE) reported Monday that its first-quarter post-tax earnings edged up to 11.76 million euros from last year's 11.60 million euros. Earnings per share also grew to 1.17 euros from 1.15 euros last year.



Operating profit was up to 17.77 million euros from prior year's 17.62 million euros last year. EBIT margin was 7.1 percent.



Total revenues increased 1.3 percent to 249.14 million euros from prior year's 246.01 million euros.



Responding to demand, the group invested 14.0 million euros in buildings and technical facilities in the first three months of the financial year, compared to 10.9 million euros in the previous year.



