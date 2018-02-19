

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) has denied allegations that the company used the help of an emission defeat software programmed into its cars to pass tests in the US. A German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported that it has found emails from the company's engineers discussing the legality of some of the functions of the software.



The media reports are related to special software named Bit 15, and Slipguard which can allegedly switch off emissions cleaning after certain kilometers of driving.



