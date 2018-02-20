

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has started cutting at least 250 jobs globally at its corporate and investment bank as Germany's largest lender seeks to keep a lid on expenses amid a sustained slide in the securities unit, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The cuts are still taking place and could widen to more than 500, the report said. In the past two weeks, the bank trimmed senior and mid-level investment banking positions in locations including London and the U.S. They include Marc Benton, who oversaw European energy investment banking, and Evans Haji-Touma, who focused on sovereign wealth and public pension funds.



The corporate finance unit for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, led by Alasdair Warren, felt some of the cuts. The departures also include Andrew Tusa, co-head of U.K. corporate broking and Jonathan Gold, a senior financial institutions banker in London, the report said.



