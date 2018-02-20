

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) said that Mozambique LNG1 Company Pte. Ltd., the jointly owned sales entity of the Mozambique Area 1 co-venturers, has entered into a long-term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement with Électricité de France, S.A., or EDF. The off-take agreement calls for the supply of 1.2 million tonnes per annum or MTPA for a term of 15 years.



The Anadarko-operated Mozambique LNG project will be Mozambique's first onshore LNG development, initially consisting of two LNG trains with total nameplate capacity of 12.88 MTPA to support the development of the Golfinho/Atum fields located entirely within Offshore Area 1.



Anadarko Moçambique Área 1, Lda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, operates Offshore Area 1 with a 26.5-percent working interest. Co-venturers include ENH Rovuma Área Um, S.A. (15 percent), Mitsui E&P Mozambique Area1 Ltd. (20 percent), ONGC Videsh Ltd. (10 percent), Beas Rovuma Energy Mozambique Limited (10 percent), BPRL Ventures Mozambique B.V. (10 percent), and PTTEP Mozambique Area 1 Limited (8.5 percent).



