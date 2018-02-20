

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L), a provider of thermal processing services, said Tuesday that it has entered into a long-term agreement with French aerospace supplier Safran SA (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK).



Safran is a tier-1 supplier of systems and equipment in the Aerospace market. Bodycote noted that its global network will support the agreement, operating initially from strategically located facilities in France and Belgium.



Under the agreement, Bodycote will provide manufacturing services which include thermal spray coatings, electron beam welding, hot isostatic pressing or HIP, heat treatment and others to Safran companies and their key strategic first-tier suppliers.



Bodycote's processes and technologies are used to prolong the working life of critical components and provide in-service protection from factors such as abrasion, temperature and wear.



Bodycote noted that the agreement will ensure that manufacturing requirements will be met by a quality-focused supplier to support the growth in Safran's civil aerospace programs.



These programs include CFM LEAP for Safran Aircraft Engines, helicopter engine programs for Safran Helicopter Engines, and landing gear systems for Safran Landing Systems.



