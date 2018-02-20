

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L), a provider of Human Resources solutions, announced the acquisition of Vettery, a digital professional permanent recruitment marketplace. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.



Vettery's online recruitment platform connects over 4,000 top employers with highly-qualified, well-suited candidates across the IT, sales and finance verticals. Launched in 2014, Vettery has rapidly expanded from its New York base and now operates in seven major US metropolitan areas.



As part of the Adecco Group, Vettery will accelerate its expansion, including into international markets, leveraging the Group's extensive domain knowledge, data and client relationships. Co-founders Brett Adcock and Adam Goldstein will continue to lead the business within the Adecco Group, reporting to John Marshall, Regional Head of North America, UK & Ireland - Professional Staffing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX