

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $152.05 million, or $0.97 per share. This was higher than $151.27 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $3.32 billion. This was up from $3.12 billion last year.



Henry Schein Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $152.05 Mln. vs. $151.27 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.97 vs. $0.94 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q4): $3.32 Bln vs. $3.12 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.4%



