

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic (MDT) reiterated its fiscal year 2018 revenue and non-GAAP guidance. In fiscal 2018, the company continues to expect non-GAAP EPS growth to be in the range of 9 to 10 percent on a comparable, constant currency basis from the prior year comparable EPS of $4.37. In fiscal 2018, the company continues to expect comparable, constant currency revenue growth to be in the range of 4 to 5 percent.



Third-quarter non-GAAP net income and EPS were $1.59 billion and $1.17, increases of 3 percent and 4 percent, respectively. Adjusting for the divestiture and a negative 1 cent impact from foreign currency, third-quarter non-GAAP EPS increased 12 percent.



Third-quarter worldwide revenue was $7.37 billion, an increase of 1 percent as reported, or 7 percent on a comparable, constant currency basis, which adjusts for the divestiture of its Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Nutritional Insufficiency businesses to Cardinal Health that occurred in the second quarter, and a $177 million positive impact from foreign currency.



