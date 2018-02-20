

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $165.46 million, or $1.12 per share. This was higher than $152.52 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $4.21 billion. This was up from $3.78 billion last year.



Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $165.46 Mln. vs. $152.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $1.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q4): $4.21 Bln vs. $3.78 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 to $5.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX