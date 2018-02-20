

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J.M. Smucker Co. Tuesday announced a voluntary recall of some shipments of dog food, including Gravy Train, Kibbles 'N Bits, Ol' Roy, and Skippy canned/wet dog food, after finding 'extremely low levels' of pentobarbital.



Pentobarbital is a barbiturate drug that is most commonly used in animals as a sedative, anesthetic, or for euthanasia.



The FDA's preliminary evaluation of the testing results of Gravy Train samples indicates that the low level of pentobarbital present in the withdrawn products is unlikely to pose a health risk to pets. However, any detection of pentobarbital in pet food is a violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.



Pets that eat pet food containing pentobarbital can experience drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, nystagmus and inability to stand. Consuming high levels of pentobarbital can cause coma and death.



The company said it has identified the root cause to be a single supplier and a single, minor ingredient, used at one manufacturing facility.



'We take this very seriously and are extremely disappointed that pentobarbital was introduced to our supply chain. We will continue to work closely with our suppliers and veterinarians to ensure the ingredients used in our products meet or exceed regulatory safety standards and our high-quality standards,' said Barry Dunaway, President, Pet Food and Pet Snacks.



