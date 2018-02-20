

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $60.3 million, or $0.43 per share. This was down from $70.5 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $5.03 billion. This was up from $4.99 billion last year.



Fluor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $60.3 Mln. vs. $70.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.43 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.0% -Revenue (Q4): $5.03 Bln vs. $4.99 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.50



