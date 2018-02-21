

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - A U.S. District judge in Michigan upheld consumers' claims alleging that General Motors (GM) and Bosch installed an emissions-cheating system in at least 705,000 2011-2016 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks, allowing them to emit harmful pollutants at illegally high levels, according to Hagens Berman.



Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is a consumer-rights class-action law firm with 11 offices across the country.



The emissions-cheating system at the crux of the class action includes three total defeat devices.



The judge's 76-page order denied GM and Bosch's two motions to dismiss the lawsuit upholding claims against the two defendants under state consumer laws as well as RICO fraud claims under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, stating, 'Plaintiffs have identified a number of predicate acts of mail or wire fraud with sufficient specificity to avoid dismissal.'



'We are incredibly pleased that the court has allowed this suit to continue. This is a huge victory for the hundreds of thousands of truck owners affected by yet another instance of emissions cheating,' said Steve Berman, managing partner of Hagens Berman.



'GM has fought to conceal this designed-to-deceive software from its inception, and it's time consumers learned the truth behind these dirty diesels,' he added. 'We look forward to continuing this case into discovery to uncover the full scope of GM and Bosch's dealings.'



The complaint, filed on August 4, 2017, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Detroit) states that GM promised consumers in its advertising that its engineers had accomplished a 'remarkable reduction of diesel emissions.'



But the lawsuit alleges rather than a remarkable reduction during on-road testing, these diesel trucks pollute at levels well beyond legal limits due to the installation of an emissions-cheating system, allowing oxides of nitrogen (NOx) levels far in excess of legal limits, and of what reasonable consumers would expect.



All of this, the court determined in its order, is grounds for the lawsuit to continue: 'The Sixth Circuit has, however, repeatedly confirmed that concealment of material facts can constitute a fraudulent scheme sufficient to establish RICO liability,' the order states.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX