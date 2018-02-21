

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Storage (PSA) said that, Effective January 1, 2019, Joe Russell will be appointed Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his role as President. Russell will also join the Board as trustee on the same date. Ron Havner, the Company's CEO since 2002 and officer since 1986, will remain as Chairman of the Board.



Also effective January 1, 2019, Tom Boyle will be appointed Chief Financial Officer. On the same date, John Reyes, the Company's CFO since 1996 and officer since 1990, will be appointed to the Board of Trustees.



John Sambuco, Executive Vice President, Operations, has been promoted to President of Asset Management. Mr. Sambuco has been with Public Storage for 26 years, starting as a District Manager in Southern California and throughout his tenure has led many different teams and functions, including serving as Chief Operating Officer for Shurgard Europe. In his new role, Mr. Sambuco will oversee the Company's asset management team, as well as focus on store branding.



Pete Panos, Executive Vice President, Operations, has been promoted to President of Third Party Management. Mr. Panos has been with Public Storage for 19 years, starting as a Regional Vice President in Texas and throughout his tenure has led many different teams and functions, including serving as Chief Operating Officer for Shurgard Europe. In his new role, Panos will be focused on growing the Company's third-party management business.



Steven Lentin has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Lentin has been with Public Storage for 12 years, starting as a District Manager in Miami, Florida and recently serving as a divisional manager for the Southeast markets. Steve will lead the property operations group.



