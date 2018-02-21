

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecommunications operator Orange SA (ORAN) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 net income attributable to equity owners of the Group plunged to 1.906 billion euros from last year's 2.935 billion euros.



Consolidated net income of continuing operations, however, climbed to 2.114 billion euros from 1.01 billion euros a year ago.



Revenues for the year were 41.10 billion euros, up 0.4 percent from 40.92 billion euros last year. On a comparable basis, revenues grew 1.2 percent.



In France, revenue grew for the first time since 2009, up 0.6%;



With confidence in the momentum and financial strength across the Group, the Board of Directors confirmed the payment of a 0.65 euro dividend for fiscal year 2017.



Further, the company will propose at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders a dividend payment of 0.70 euro per share for the 2018 fiscal year.



Looking ahead, Orange re-affirmed its 2018 objectives announced at its Investor Day on December 7.



The company continues to expect growth in adjusted EBITDA greater than that achieved in 2017 on a comparable basis.



For 2019 and 2020, the company expects growth in adjusted EBITDA, decrease in CAPEX and growth in Operating Cash Flow.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX