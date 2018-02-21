

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EQT Corp. (EQT) announced its Board has unanimously approved a plan to separate its upstream and midstream businesses, creating a standalone publicly traded corporation that will focus on midstream operations. EQT shareholders will retain their shares of EQT stock and receive a pro-rata share of the new independent midstream company.



Upon completion of the separation, Steve Schlotterbeck will remain CEO of EQT and Jerry Ashcroft, senior vice president and president, midstream for EQT; and senior vice president and chief operating officer of EQM, will lead the new corporation as CEO.



