

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quad/Graphics (QUAD) released earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $30.2 million, or $0.58 per share. This was down from $37.3 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $1.16 billion. This was down from $1.20 billion last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 - $4.2 Bln



