

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, marketing solutions provider Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) said it has acquired Ivie & Associates, a marketing services provider and one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the country.



The company noted that the business combination will create a marketing solution that addresses clients' increasing need for improved process efficiency and marketing spend effectiveness.



Founded in 1993, Ivie is headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex in Flower Mound, Texas, and employs more than 600 professionals throughout North America.



Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President & CEO of Quad/Graphics said, 'As a combined company, we have the opportunity to lead the industry in onsite marketing solutions with more than 1,200 professionals dedicated to content creation and marketing execution at more than 70 client sites. For clients who engage our onsite marketing solutions model, our employees serve as a natural extension of a client's internal marketing department and fulfill traditional agency executional roles while also providing production efficiencies at scale.'



