

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase (JPM) said that it plans to pursue building a new 2.5 million square foot headquarters at its 270 Park Avenue location in New York City. The building would be the first major project under the City's innovative Midtown East Rezoning plan, passed in 2017, that fosters modern office construction and improvements to the business district's public realm and transportation.



The project will be subject to various approvals, and the company will work closely with the New York City Council and State officials to complete the project in a manner that benefits all constituencies.



With the new, modern facility, which is expected to create over 8,000 construction-related jobs during the building period, JPMorgan Chase would consolidate its global headquarters from a variety of locations into a fully LEED-certified, energy-efficient office tower in Midtown Manhattan.



The company noted that the new building would house about 15,000 employees, replacing an outdated facility designed in the late 1950s for about 3,500 employees.



Once the project's approvals are granted, redevelopment and construction are expected to begin in 2019 and take approximately five years to complete. Most employees currently located at 270 Park Avenue would be relocated nearby during the development period.



The company also employs thousands of others in additional NYC Corporate locations and in approximately 350 bank branches. Regarding jobs related to the new project, the company intends to work closely with its Supplier Diversity team to encourage the participation of Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs).



The project is not expected to have a material impact on the company's financial results, JPMorgan said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX