

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $5.30 million, or $0.39 per share. This was up from $3.43 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.4% to $69.44 million. This was up from $55.81 million last year.



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $5.30 Mln. vs. $3.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 54.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $69.44 Mln vs. $55.81 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $65 - $70 Mln



