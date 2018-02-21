

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) announced that the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 with respect to the previously announced tender offer by Celgene's wholly owned subsidiary, Blue Magpie Corporation, for all issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (JUNO) for $87.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest and less required withholding taxes, and subsequent merger of Blue Magpie with Juno, expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on February 20, 2018.



Celgene noted that the expiration of the HSR waiting period satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the pending acquisition, which remains subject to other customary closing conditions.



Celgene expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2018.



The tender offer is scheduled to expire on March 2, 2018, unless extended or earlier terminated.



