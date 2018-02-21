

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HOCHTIEF (HOCFF.PK) reported that its 2017 net profit increased 31.3% to 420.7 million euros from 320.5 million euros, prior year, with the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe divisions all contributing to the positive profit development. Earnings per share was 6.55 euros compared to 4.98 euros. Operational net profit, which excludes one-off impacts, rose 25.2% to 452.3 million euros from 361.2 million euros. Operational earnings per share was 7.04 euros compared to 5.62 euros.



Fiscal 2017 sales were up 14% to 22.6 billion euros, exceeding the revenue level of 2013 for the first time. The company's year-end order book was almost 45 billion euros, at its highest level since 2012 and has increased by 12% on an exchange rate adjusted basis. At over 30 billion euros, new orders rose 23%.



HOCHTIEF expects to achieve an operational net profit in 2018 in the range of 470 - 520 million euros. This represents an increase of 4-15% on 2017.



HOCHTIEF will propose a dividend of 3.38 euros per share for 2017, an increase of 30%.



