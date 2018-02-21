

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $127 million, or $0.54 per share. This was higher than $110 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 207.0% to $1.75 billion. This was up from $0.57 billion last year.



Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $127 Mln. vs. $110 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.48 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.5% -Revenue (Q4): $1.75 Bln vs. $0.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 207.0%



