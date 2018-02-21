

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) is in talks to buy long-term supplies of cobalt directly from miners for the first time, seeking to ensure it will have enough of the key battery ingredient amid industry fears of a shortage driven by the electric vehicle boom, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The iPhone maker is one of the world's largest end users of cobalt for the batteries in its gadgets, but until now it has left the business of buying the metal to the companies that make its batteries.



Apple is seeking contracts to secure several thousand metric tons of cobalt a year for five years or longer. Its first discussions on cobalt deals with miners were more than a year ago, and it may end up deciding not to go ahead with any deal, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX