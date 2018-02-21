

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A racist Taco Bell employee has been fired after he referred an Asian American customer as 'Chink.'



Taco Bell Corp. on Tuesday said that the Center City, Philadelphia cashier who referred to a customer as 'Steve Chink' on a receipt no longer works for the fast food chain.



According to reports, First-year University of Pennsylvania Ph.D. student In Young Lee complained after he found that he was referred as 'Steve chink' on his receipt.



'Our interaction was very ordinary and cordial even, until I saw my name on the receipt that read 'STEVE CHINK',' he wrote on Facebook and posted a photo of the offending paper receipt. 'I was so infuriated that I couldn't help but to confront the cashier.'



'I was so infuriated that I couldn't help but to confront the cashier. When I confronted him, he said that there are three Steve's in the restaurant so he needed to differentiate. It made me even more upset that he was protecting his case rather than apologizing so I lashed out and told him that it is extremely disrespectful to use such a derogatory slur. He eventually apologized, and although I was still very upset I decided to let the case go.'



In Young said he had given a fake Anglo name of 'Steve' instead of 'In Young' to avoid the inconvenience that would caused for the cashier and him with spelling.



Taco Bell said the franchisee is retraining its staff 'to ensure this incident will not happen again.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX