

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit declined to $20 million, or $1.22 per share. This was lower than $23 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $353 million. This was up from $332 million last year.



Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $20 Mln. vs. $23 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -13.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $1.27 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q4): $353 Mln vs. $332 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%



