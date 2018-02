WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) announced its Board elected Patricia (Tricia) Stitzel to the position of President & CEO and nominated her for election to the company's Board, effective May 9. E.V. (Rick) Goings will serve as Executive Chairman.



Stitzel has served as the company's President & Chief Operating Officer since October 2016. Prior to this role, she served as Group President, Americas.



