

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finland-based Nokia corp. (NOK) announced late Wednesday that Etisalat, an Abu Dhabi-based telecom group, has chosen the Nuage Networks Virtualized Network Services or VNS SD-WAN solution as part of its 'Sahaab Program' to cloudify network services.



The company noted that Nuage Networks VNS enables Etisalat to provide automated, dynamic, programmable and more efficient services to its enterprise customers. It will enable self-service ordering and configuration of services.



Etisalat is transforming its digital services infrastructure to support cloud services. Realizing the potential and benefit of cloud-based and software-defined technologies, Etisalat had launched a corporate-wide program to 'cloudify the network', dubbed Sahaab - an Arabic word that translates to 'cloud'.



The program aims to harmonize hardware-centric telecom services with software-centric cloud services across the corporation.



Esmaeel Alhammadi, Senior Vice President - Network Development, Etisalat, said, 'The Nuage Networks SD-WAN solution will play a key role in enabling us to make our network services agile and adaptive, enabling us to offer a differentiated service experience to our enterprise customers, and positioning Etisalat as the first operator to deploy this solution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.'



