

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK) reported 2017 net profit attributable to the Group of 1.08 billion euros, a year-on-year increase of 48%. Net profit attributable to the Group excl. exceptional items was 936 million euros compared to 632 million euros, prior year. Current operating profit rose 27% year-on-year to 1.42 billion euros.



Fiscal 2017 sales were up 4% at 32.9 billion euros. The construction businesses reported sales of 25.8 billion euros, up 3% versus 2017 and up 4% at constant exchange rates. Bouygues Telecom reported sales of 5.09 billion euros in 2017, 7% more than in 2016. TF1 reported sales of 2.12 billion euros, up 3% versus 2016, driven by a 2% year-on-year increase in advertising sales and a 6% rise in sales from other activities.



The Group announced a dividend increase of 0.10 euros per share for the 2017 financial year. The Board will ask the Annual General Meeting to approve a dividend payment of 1.70 euros per share. The ex-date, record date and payment date have been set at 2, 3 and 4 May 2018 respectively.



Looking forward, the Group said it expects to continue to gradually improve profitability in 2018.



