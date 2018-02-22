

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French resource management firm Veolia Environnement (VE) Thursday reported that its full-year net income, Group share rose to 402 million euros from 383 million euros last year. Earnings per share increased to 0.60 euro from 0.57 euro.



Current net income, group share increased 4.4 percent to 623 million euros. Excluding net financial capital gains, current net income, group share increased 7.3 percent at constant exchange rates. Current net income per share was 1.08 euros, compared to 1.05 euros a year ago.



EBITDA for the year improved 2 percent to 3.284 billion euros.



Revenue for the full year grew 3.9 percent to 25.12 billion euros, while it was up 4.9 percent at constant exchange rate.



Looking ahead to 2018, the Group said it expects EBITDA growth greater than that of 2017, at constant exchange rates. For 2019, Veolia forecast EBITDA between 3.3 billion euros and 3.5 billion euros, excluding IFRIC 12, and between 3.5 billion euros and 3.7 billion euros, including IFRIC 12.



