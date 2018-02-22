

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) released a profit for its first quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $303.11 million, or $0.56 per share. This was higher than $235.15 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $2.33 billion. This was up from $2.28 billion last year.



Hormel Foods Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $303.11 Mln. vs. $235.15 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q1): $2.33 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.81 to $1.95 Full year revenue guidance: $9.70 - $10.10 Bln



