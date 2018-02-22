

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) released earnings for fourth quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $71.51 million, or $0.45 per share. This was down from $86.61 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.1% to $2.48 billion. This was up from $2.10 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $71.51 Mln. vs. $86.61 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.56 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.80 Full year revenue guidance: $9.75 - $10.25 Bln



